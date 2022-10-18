Killed after rape: Four get death penalty, one life term

According to the case, the four death row convicts raped the sixth grader in a cropland in Laxminagar area of Fatulla after abducting her on 3 June in 2005. Doli and Nasrin assisted them in killing of the girl after rape.

Later, police recovered the body from the spot and a case was filed in this regard.

In 2006, a charge sheet was submitted to the court against the convicts.