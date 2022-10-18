Crime

Killed after rape: Four get death penalty, one life term

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Narayanganj court on Tuesday sentenced four people to death and another to life imprisonment for killing a schoolgirl after rape in 2005 at Fatulla in Narayanganj.  

The death row convicts are: Kamrul Hasan, Rabiul Islam, Ali Akbar and Shukkur Ali while the lifer is Doli Begum, reports UNB.

Among them, Rabiul and Doli were tried in absentia. Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nazmul Hoque Shyamal passed the order on Tuesday around 12:00 pm.

The court also acquitted Nasrin Aktar.

According to the case, the four death row convicts raped the sixth grader in a cropland in Laxminagar area of Fatulla after abducting her on 3 June in 2005. Doli and Nasrin assisted them in killing of the girl after rape.

Later, police recovered the body from the spot and a case was filed in this regard.

In 2006, a charge sheet was submitted to the court against the convicts.

