Two sentenced to 14 yrs in prison for abducting schoolgirl

According to the case statement, Adesh and Sindha Modhu kidnapped an eighth grader, while she was on her way to school from her residence in Fatekharkul Baruapara of Ramu upazila on 11 January, 2016.
Later, the victim’s mother Purnima Barua filed a case accusing three people at the police station on January 16 of the same year.
The court tried the convicts in absentia and handed down its verdict after examining the witnesses and documents, Advocate Syed Rezaur Rahman, special public prosecutor of the court said, adding that another accused by the family was acquitted from all charges in the case.