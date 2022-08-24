Two sentenced to 14 yrs in prison for abducting schoolgirl

A Cox’s Bazar court on Tuesday sentenced two males to 14 years in prison each, in a case filed over abducting a schoolgirl in the district in 2016, reports UNB.

The court of Women and Children Repression and Prevention Tribunal-2 judge Md Mashiur Rahman also fined the convicts Tk 10,000 each; in default of which they would another six months of rigorous imprisonment.

Convicted Adesh Barua, 22, and Sindha Modhu Barua, 30, are both residents of Ramu upazila in the district.