Two sentenced to 14 yrs in prison for abducting schoolgirl

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Cox's Bazar district
Map of Cox's Bazar district

A Cox’s Bazar court on Tuesday sentenced two males to 14 years in prison each, in a case filed over abducting a schoolgirl in the district in 2016, reports UNB.

The court of Women and Children Repression and Prevention Tribunal-2 judge Md Mashiur Rahman also fined the convicts Tk 10,000 each; in default of which they would another six months of rigorous imprisonment.

Convicted Adesh Barua, 22, and Sindha Modhu Barua, 30, are both residents of Ramu upazila in the district.

According to the case statement, Adesh and Sindha Modhu kidnapped an eighth grader, while she was on her way to school from her residence in Fatekharkul Baruapara of Ramu upazila on 11 January, 2016.

Later, the victim’s mother Purnima Barua filed a case accusing three people at the police station on January 16 of the same year.

The court tried the convicts in absentia and handed down its verdict after examining the witnesses and documents, Advocate Syed Rezaur Rahman, special public prosecutor of the court said, adding that another accused by the family was acquitted from all charges in the case.

