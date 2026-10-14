Alleged blasphemy
Man beaten to death in Satkhira; mob takes him from hospital and assaults him again
A man named Wahiduzzaman Shamim, 38, was killed after being beaten repeatedly over allegations of blasphemy in Debhata, Satkhira.
After the first assault, police rescued him and admitted him to a hospital. That night, a group of people took him away from the hospital and beat him again. His condition deteriorated, and he died on the way to another hospital.
Police rescued Shamim after receiving reports that he was being beaten at around 4:30pm on Tuesday and took him to Debhata Upazila Health Complex.
At 8:40pm, a group of people entered the hospital, took him away and assaulted him again.
He died while being taken to Satkhira. Shamim was a resident of Subarnabad village in Debhata upazila.
The incident followed the circulation of several audio conversations on social media. Khairul Alam, a local resident, told Prothom Alo that several of Shamim’s audio conversations had spread on Facebook.
He alleged that the recordings contained remarks that offended religious sentiments. The incident sparked tension in the area.
However, members of Shamim’s family said he had been behaving unusually for several days. According to them, he was not mentally well. A few days earlier, he had also attempted suicide by consuming poison.
Debhata Police Station Officer-in-Charge HM Shaheen told Prothom Alo that police went to the scene at around 4:30pm on Tuesday after receiving reports that local people had detained and were beating a man. Police later rescued him and admitted him to Debhata Upazila Health Complex. Local people alleged that Shamim had committed blasphemy.
The OC added that at 8:40pm, between 200 and 250 people went to the hospital and obstructed Shamim’s treatment. They ignored objections from police, Ansar members and physicians. At one point, they broke down a rear door, entered the ward, took Shamim away and beat him. Police later arrived and brought the situation under control.
Speaking on Wednesday morning, Debhata Upazila Health Complex medical officer Md Saiful Islam said Shamim had been admitted after the first assault. That night, more than 100 people entered the hospital and beat him inside the ward in front of other patients. At one point, they dragged him outside and assaulted him again. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to Satkhira Medical College Hospital. He died on the way there.
Several videos of the incident have circulated on Facebook. One shows Shamim lying on the ground, surrounded by a crowd. Several people can be seen recording the scene on their mobile phones.
Another video shows a group of people marching through Debhata upazila headquarters at night, chanting slogans demanding Shamim’s punishment.
The demonstrators called for action over the allegations of blasphemy. The video also captures people urging others to go to the hospital where Shamim was receiving treatment.
Asked about possible legal action, OC HM Shaheen told Prothom Alo that action would be taken in accordance with the law if a complaint was received.