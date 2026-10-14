Man beaten to death in Satkhira; mob takes him from hospital and assaults him again

A man named Wahiduzzaman Shamim, 38, was killed after being beaten repeatedly over allegations of blasphemy in Debhata, Satkhira.

After the first assault, police rescued him and admitted him to a hospital. That night, a group of people took him away from the hospital and beat him again. His condition deteriorated, and he died on the way to another hospital.

Police rescued Shamim after receiving reports that he was being beaten at around 4:30pm on Tuesday and took him to Debhata Upazila Health Complex.

At 8:40pm, a group of people entered the hospital, took him away and assaulted him again.

He died while being taken to Satkhira. Shamim was a resident of Subarnabad village in Debhata upazila.

The incident followed the circulation of several audio conversations on social media. Khairul Alam, a local resident, told Prothom Alo that several of Shamim’s audio conversations had spread on Facebook.

He alleged that the recordings contained remarks that offended religious sentiments. The incident sparked tension in the area.