Question paper reaches 2 NBR employees before dawn, spreads with answers within hours

At 4:43 am, a blurry photograph of the question paper arrived on the mobile phone of Nur Mohammad, an office assistant at the National Board of Revenue (NBR). Nearly an hour and a half later, at around 6:15 am, Jahangir, a computer operator at the same organisation, received a clearer photograph of the same question paper.

An answer sheet was then prepared and circulated among other members of the network. Through them, it reached prospective candidates and people seeking to buy the leaked questions.

The Special Response Battalion (SRB) said it had pieced together this sequence by examining mobile phone conversations and data retrieved from the phones of those arrested in connection with the leak of the recruitment examination questions for assistant youth development officer posts at the Department of Youth Development.