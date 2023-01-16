Sub-inspector injured in knife attack

Md Shakhawat Hossain, superintendent of Brahmanbaria police (SP), said Saidul locked his mother and father in a room and tried to set the house on fire. After receiving a 999 call, a team of police along with the fire service went to the spot and rescued the confined mother and father.
Later, when the police tried to arrest Saidul, he stabbed SI Atiqullah with the knife, leaving him seriously injured.
At one stage, police managed to take the knife from Saidul and caught him, he added.
Police officer Atiqullah was taken to Sadar Hospital and given first aid.
As his condition deteriorated, the doctor referred him to Dhaka for better treatment. Later, he was taken to Dhaka in a helicopter provided by the RAB at 8.30pm.