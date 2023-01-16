Sub-inspector injured in knife attack

A policeman was injured after a mentally-challenged youth attacked him with a knife in Sadar upazila of Brahmanbaria on Sunday afternoon, reports UNB.

The youth who carried out the attack was identified as Saidul of Behair village of Natai North Union of the upazila. Police arrested him from the spot.

The injured police officer was identified as Atiqullah, sub-inspector (SI) of Sadar model police station.