Man, 2 sons hacked during theft attempt, suspect beaten to death
A suspected thief was beaten to death by a mob after allegedly attacking a shop owner and his two sons with an axe in Pabna's Ishwardi early Monday.
The incident occurred around 3:00 am in the Mistripara Thandatala village of the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Manik Hossain, also known as Sumon (32). He was a resident of Aziztala village in Mahadevpur.
According to local residents, Manik allegedly attempted to break into a grocery shop owned by Habibul Mondal. Upon hearing noises, Habibul came outside and tried to stop him.
Locals alleged that Manik attacked Habibul with a Chinese axe, inflicting injuries to his hand and back. Habibul's two sons rushed to help but were also injured in the attack.
Hearing their screams, local residents gathered at the scene, caught Manik and allegedly beat him, leaving him dead on the spot.
The injured shop owner and his two sons were taken to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex for treatment.
Habibul claimed Manik attacked him and his sons after being caught attempting to steal from the shop.
Asadur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi police station, stated that the police visited the scene and recovered the body. The body has been sent to the Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The incident is currently under investigation and legal action will be taken once it is completed, he added.