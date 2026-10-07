After murdering wife, he went on to commit rape and murder over 12 years

Moniruzzaman Matubbar, also known as Hridoy, fled after killing his wife 12 years ago.

After serving four years in prison for the wife murder case, he was released on bail and went into hiding again.

He then got involved in a series of crimes. His name also surfaced in the gang rape and murder of a woman.

Most recently, Moniruzzaman's name came up in the investigation of the murder of a pregnant woman and her husband in Ashulia, Dhaka. After his arrest, he confessed to the murder in court.

Police said that Moniruzzaman has been involved in a series of serious crimes. He is currently in Dhaka Central Jail.