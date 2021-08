A case has been filed against 10 people, including Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Amir ANM Muhammad Shamsul Islam with Sitakunda model police station for embezzling money around Tk 150 million from the International Islamic University Chattogram (IIUC) fund, reports BSS.

Chattogram Sitakunda model police station OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the matter on Saturday. The lawsuit alleged that they embezzled money from IIUC teachers, staff salaries and from provident funds.