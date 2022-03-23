10 suspected militants placed on 5-day remand in Khulna

Advertisement
The accused are Anwar Kabir Milon alias Middat Hossain, Sohail Rana, Aminul, Kamrul Islam, Rifat Rahman, Abdur Rauf, Md Sheikh Farid, Abdul Alim, Md Rafiqul Islam and Talha Islam.
Earlier on 18 March, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided an under-construction house belonging to a person named Alam Sheikh off BIDC Road in Khulna's Khalishpur and detained them, said Nimai Chandra, the investigating officer in the case.
Later, the 10 were booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act, he added.