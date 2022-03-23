Crime

10 suspected militants placed on 5-day remand in Khulna

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A local court in Khulna on Tuesday granted police a five-day remand to interrogate 10 suspected militants in custody. Though the police sought a seven-day remand, chief metropolitan magistrate gave them five days for the interrogation, reports UNB.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The accused are Anwar Kabir Milon alias Middat Hossain, Sohail Rana, Aminul, Kamrul Islam, Rifat Rahman, Abdur Rauf, Md Sheikh Farid, Abdul Alim, Md Rafiqul Islam and Talha Islam.

Advertisement

Earlier on 18 March, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided an under-construction house belonging to a person named Alam Sheikh off BIDC Road in Khulna's Khalishpur and detained them, said Nimai Chandra, the investigating officer in the case.

Later, the 10 were booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act, he added.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement