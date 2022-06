In a major crackdown on unauthorised sale of cooking gas cylinders, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained 10 people and seized 10,000 cylinders in the district’s Sitakunda upazila, UNB reports.

Members of the elite force carried out raids across Sitakunda upazila on Tuesday and Wednesday in the wake of the massive fire at BM Container Depot that claimed the lives of at least 45 people.