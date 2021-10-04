108 killed in four years at the Rohingya camps

Cox's Bazar superintendent of police Md Hasanuzzaman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "We have seen many killings among the Rohingya due to family feuds. Many have been killed in criminal incidents. There are many other reasons too behind the killings."

According to the BPO report, the police and sources in the camps, after being evicted from their homes in Myanmar, Rohingyas began to stream into Bangladesh from 25 August 2017. Later, various criminal activities began to emerge in the camps. Initially, many of the killings were the consequences of past feuds back in Rakhine. Later clashes and violence developed over exerting dominance in the camps and over the various facilities. Some of the killings were the result of robbery, abduction, drugs and human trafficking. Family vendetta was also a reason for the murders. Recent speculations have been about those for and against repatriation.

According to records of the law enforcement, 731 cases were filed against Rohingyas in the first year for 12 different types of crime. Many were even sent to jail in these incidents.