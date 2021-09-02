Crime and Law

12 AL men get bail over Attack on Barishal Sadar UNO’s house

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Barishal court on Thursday granted bail to 12 Awami League leaders and activists in two cases filed over the attack on the residence of Sadar upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Munibur Rahman on 18 August, reports UNB.

Barishal additional chief metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Masum Billah passed the order, said general register officer Khokon Chandra Das.

He said a petition was filed on 29 August seeking bail for the 12 accused.

City Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud, its organising secretary and BCC Ward No 21 councillor Sayeed Ahmed, relief secretary Moazzem Hossain Firoj were among those secured bail today.

On 15 August, the court granted bail to nine other accused in the cases.

With these, all the 21 accused except two got bail. Two other accused did not get bail as they are undergoing treatment in Dhaka.

On 22 August, a court rejected bail plea of 21 Awami League men arrested in connection with the cases filed over the attack.

A clash broke out between the supporters of the AL, BCL and members and Ansar when the former tried to attack the residence of the UNO at Sadar upazila complex in Barishal on 18 August.

Five people suffered bullet wounds during the clash. Of them two AL men lost their eyesights later.

Earlier two separate cases were filed in this connection.

UNO Munibur Rahman of Barisal Sadar upazila and assistant sub-inspector of police Shahjalal Mallick were the plaintiffs in these cases accusing the mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and his men of obstruction of government work and attempt to murder.

