12 arrested over attacking police, snatching walkie-talkie in Dhaka Udyan

Mohammadpur police station sub-inspector (SI) Shafiul Islam told Prothom Alo that Omar Faruk, imam of a mosque at Dhaka Udyan area and Mustafizur Rahman, founder of a madrasa, are among the arrestees. They produced the accused before the court seeking a five-day remand but the court granted police a day for interrogation.
Police said Mohammadpur police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Kamal and a SI came under attack by people on Friday at Dhaka Udyan area from a demonstration rally protesting the derogatory remarks of two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in India against Prophet Mohammad.
Later, police filed a case over the attack and arrested the accused scrutinising the video footage from CCTV cameras.
Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Mohammadpur division Mrityunjay De Sajal told Prothom Alo that "We have arrested 12 people so far scrutinising the video footage. However, we couldn’t rescue the walkie-talkie snatched while carrying out attack."