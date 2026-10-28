Sagar and Runi remained alive for some time despite injuries: What the investigation has revealed so far

Neither journalist Sagar Sarwar nor his wife, Meherun Runi, had significant injuries to vital organs. The nature of the killings does not appear consistent with the work of professional killers. Both victims had multiple wounds that caused substantial blood loss. However, it appears that they remained alive for a considerable time after being injured.

There were signs of injuries on their necks and backs, as well as below their eyes. The crime scene and the extent of the victims’ injuries suggest that the killers were not in a hurry.

These observations are included in the “Special Observations” section of a progress report on the investigation into the Sagar–Runi murder case, prepared by a high-powered task force comprising experienced officials from various agencies. The observations are based on the inquest and post-mortem reports.

The report was presented on Tuesday before a High Court bench comprising Justices Shikder Mahmudur Razi and Fatema Anwar. Following a request from the state for more time to complete the investigation, the court granted a further six months. 29 April has been set for the next order.