Sagar and Runi remained alive for some time despite injuries: What the investigation has revealed so far
Neither journalist Sagar Sarwar nor his wife, Meherun Runi, had significant injuries to vital organs. The nature of the killings does not appear consistent with the work of professional killers. Both victims had multiple wounds that caused substantial blood loss. However, it appears that they remained alive for a considerable time after being injured.
There were signs of injuries on their necks and backs, as well as below their eyes. The crime scene and the extent of the victims’ injuries suggest that the killers were not in a hurry.
These observations are included in the “Special Observations” section of a progress report on the investigation into the Sagar–Runi murder case, prepared by a high-powered task force comprising experienced officials from various agencies. The observations are based on the inquest and post-mortem reports.
The report was presented on Tuesday before a High Court bench comprising Justices Shikder Mahmudur Razi and Fatema Anwar. Following a request from the state for more time to complete the investigation, the court granted a further six months. 29 April has been set for the next order.
DNA of 2 unidentified men found
According to preliminary DNA test results cited in the progress report, DNA profiles belonging to two unidentified men were found in samples collected from the bedsheet used to restrain Sagar Sarowar and from Meherun Runi’s T-shirt.
The report says attempts were made at two US laboratories that specialise in DNA analysis to identify the unknown perpetrators and develop images of them. However, these efforts were unsuccessful because the DNA samples contained a high degree of mixing, making it impossible to establish a match. Investigators also checked whether the unidentified DNA matched that of any suspects or accused persons identified during the investigation.
According to the progress report, knives, a boti (a traditional cutting blade), knife handles, clothing worn by Sagar and Runi, other evidence seized in connection with the killings, and buccal swab samples from 25 individuals were sent to several laboratories abroad for DNA testing. Reports from the laboratories found no match between the DNA recovered from the evidence and the samples submitted from those individuals.
A review of the reports found DNA from a total of four people at the crime scene: three men and one woman. One of the male profiles was identified as belonging to Sagar Sarwar, while the female profile was identified as belonging to Meherun Nahar Runi. The identities of the other two men remain unknown.
Despite the lengthy investigation, the motive for the killings and the identities of those responsible have yet to be conclusively established.
No link found to family or professional disputes
The progress report says investigators found no evidence that one spouse killed the other because of family or marital discord and that the surviving spouse then died by suicide. Nor did they find evidence suggesting that the murders were connected to the couple’s professional work.
The couple had lived in Germany for an extended period and returned to Bangladesh seven months before their deaths. Investigators spoke to senior colleagues at Sagar’s workplace, private television channel Maashranga Television, but found no evidence of professional enmity or disputes involving him.
The report notes that construction of the Summit Bibiyana Power Plant began in 2013 and that the plant started operations in 2015. As construction and operations began after the couple’s deaths, investigators found no connection between the killings and the Summit Group.
Investigators also found no evidence that the murders were linked to financial disputes or land-related conflicts. Inquiries at the couple’s ancestral village found no evidence of any land dispute with others. No evidence was found to suggest that marital discord had led to the killings.
Mobile phones and laptops still missing
The progress report describes the Sagar–Runi murders as a high-profile case and says that a task force comprising officials from the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Police Headquarters and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has still been unable to recover the mobile phones stolen during the crime and the couple’s two laptops.
Investigators have also been unable to question several former officials in connection with the case.
They include former Inspector General of Police Hasan Mahmud Khandaker, former Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch chief Monirul Islam, who served as a media spokesperson on the murder case, former RAB Director General Mokhlesur Rahman, and former Home Minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir.
Journalist Rumi Noman has been questioned and his statement recorded. Efforts to question others are continuing.
The report says questioning the individuals mentioned above could potentially provide important information or new leads in the investigation.
How Ziaul Ahsan and Rokeya Prachi came under scrutiny
The progress report says that on 30 August, prosecutor Tanvir Hasan Zoha of the tribunal told various electronic media outlets and social media platforms that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had conducted a raid at the Barishal residence of retired Major General Ziaul Ahsan, a former director of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC). The ACC reportedly seized several pieces of digital evidence, including printed records of geolocation data, SMS messages and call detail records (CDRs).
An orderly serving in the armed forces was questioned in connection with the matter. Zoha said that preliminary investigations had indicated possible links between Major General Ziaul Ahsan and a media personality and the Sagar–Runi murders.
International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam made similar statements to electronic media outlets and on social media, supporting Zoha’s remarks. He said the findings would be handed over to PBI investigators once their investigation was complete.
The progress report further says that, during discussions with task force members, ICT Chief Prosecutor Aminul Islam and prosecutor Tanvir Hasan Zoha stated that their preliminary investigation had found possible links between the murders and retired Major General Ziaul Ahsan and media personality Rokeya Prachi. They said they were investigating and verifying the information and would hand over their findings to the PBI investigating officer after completing their preliminary inquiry.
The task force has remained in contact with the ICT prosecutors. It also sent a letter to the chief prosecutor on 13 October 2026, requesting that the digital evidence and information held by the tribunal be handed over for the investigation. The report says those materials have not yet been received.
The progress report says more time is needed to complete the investigation, uncover the full circumstances of the killings, identify and arrest those responsible, recover the stolen property, examine and verify the information received by the ICT, and question witnesses.
Murders and the case: A 14-year timeline
On 11 February 2012, journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi were murdered at their rented apartment in West Rajabazar in the capital. At the time, Sagar worked for private television channel Maashranga Television, while Runi worked for ATN Bangla.
Runi’s brother, Nausher Alam, filed a murder case at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station. The Detective Branch of police initially investigated the case. Following a writ petition, the High Court ordered on 18 April 2012 that the investigation be handed over to RAB.
In September 2024, the Home Secretary filed an application with the High Court seeking a modification of the order assigning the case to RAB. After hearing the matter, the court on 30 September 2024 directed the formation of a high-powered task force comprising experienced officials from various agencies to investigate the Sagar–Runi murder case. It also ordered that an investigation report be submitted to the court within six months of the completion of the investigation. A high-powered task force was subsequently formed.
The case came before the court again on 22 April last year. Citing the ongoing investigation and progress made, the state sought nine months to complete the work. The court granted six months.
The matter was brought before the court again on 23 October last year. In response to another request for more time from the state, the court granted a further six months.
The case was then listed for an order on 26 April this year. The state sought more time, and the court granted another six months.
The matter came up for an order again on Tuesday. The state once more requested an extension. The court granted a further six months and set 29 April for the next order. This is the fourth time the task force has been granted an extension.
At the hearing, Attorney General Md Ruhul Quddus Kajal presented parts of the report on behalf of the state. Additional Attorney General Mohammad Arshadur Rouf and Deputy Attorney General Nur Mohammad Azmi were also present.
Senior lawyer Manzil Morshed represented the petitioner, while senior lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir appeared on behalf of the complainant.