14 years on the run in guise of imam

The death row convict in Ramna Batamul bombing case mufti Shafiqur Rahman was hiding for 14 years in the guise of an imam at a mosque in Narsingdi for Tk 5,000 per month.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday arrested him while conducting a drive at Bhairab in Kishoreganj.

The elite force legal and media wing commander Khandaker Al Moin on Friday said in a press briefing that Shafiqur was one of the planners of bombings at Ramna Batamul on 14 April in 2001, which claimed 10 lives.