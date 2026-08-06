Tonu murder case: Ex-army man's bail stayed, asked to surrender within 24 hrs

On 2 August, Hafizur Rahman received a six-month interim bail from the High Court in that case. Following the bail order, he walked out of Cumilla Central Jail on the evening of 4 August.

Seeking a stay on the bail granted by the High Court, the state filed a leave to appeal (an application seeking permission to appeal) today. The application appeared on the court's supplementary cause list today.

According to relevant sources, Attorney General Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal moved the application with special permission from the Chamber Court at around 6:00 PM.