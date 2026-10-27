71 killed in Khulna in 10 months as nine criminal gangs remain active

Sometimes people are shot dead in public, sometimes hacked or injured with sharp weapons, and at other times gunmen enter homes and open fire. Firearms are also being used in crimes such as mugging. From January to 23 October this year, 71 people were killed in Khulna city and district over a period of nearly 10 months. Of them, 23 were shot dead. The others were killed by hacking or beating.

A total of 69 murder cases were filed in Khulna city and district during the period in connection with the 71 deaths. The number of cases was lower than the death toll because three people were killed in a single incident. According to police, the killings were linked to drug trafficking, control over extortion, mugging, past enmities and rivalries between criminal gangs.

Most recently, two murders took place in Khulna city within 15 hours on 22 October. In the morning, a young man named Tawhidul Islam was shot dead in the Purba Baniakhamar area. In the evening, housewife Khushi Akter was shot dead by assailants near her home in the Jinnahpara area.

Police initially suspect that drug-related disputes were behind both killings. Investigators are also examining whether the two incidents were connected.

In recent months, Khulna city and district have witnessed a series of shootings, gun attacks causing injuries and other armed assaults. Ordinary citizens, political party leaders and activists, teachers, schoolgirls, women and pedestrians have also been targeted. Although law enforcement agencies say they are recovering illegal firearms and arresting criminals, the killings continue unabated.