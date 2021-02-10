1.7m yaba, Tk 17.1m recovered in Cox’s Bazar

Four men were arrested after police recovered over 1.7 million pieces of yaba tablets and Tk 17.1 million in cash in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday, police said.

Alleged yaba trader Zahirul Islam Faruk was first arrested with 1.4 million contraband tablets from the sadar upazila’s Choufoldondi river around noon, reports news agency UNB.

Later, the law enforcement members seized two sacks containing Tk 17.65 million from his house.

In continuation of the drive, police raided the house of Faruk’s relative Syed Ahmed and recovered another 375,000 pieces of yaba.