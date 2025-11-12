3 parked buses set on fire on roadsides in Gazipur within 7 hours

Within a span of seven hours, unidentified miscreants set fire to three parked buses in Gazipur city and Sreepur upazila between Tuesday night and early Wednesday. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

The first incident occurred in Chakrabarti area along the Kaliakoir–Nabinagar road in Gazipur city around 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

Locals and police said a bus was parked by the roadside near Jyoti Filling Station in Chakrabarti area, where a mechanic was working underneath the vehicle. Two youths arrived on a motorcycle, poured petrol on the bus, and set it ablaze before speeding away the scene.