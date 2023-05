The court has granted police a three-day remand to interrogate a councilor of Maheshkhali municipality, Kayer Hossain, over recovering 10 bodies from a trawler washed ashore in Nazirartek area of Cox's Bazar.

Kayer, the councilor of 9 no. ward of the municipality, was arrested from Charpara of Maheshkhali on Saturday night.

More to follow...