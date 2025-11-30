Sagar-Runi murder case: Submission of investigation report postponed for 122nd time
The investigation report in the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi was not submitted to the court today, Sunday. With this, the date for submitting the investigation report has been deferred 122 times.
Today, Sunday was the scheduled date for submitting the investigation report in the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court. However, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) did not submit the report to the court.
Dhaka CMM court magistrate Mahbub Alam has fixed 5 January next year as the new date for submitting the report.
Rafiqul Islam, sub-inspector of the prosecution division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed this today.
A decade after the killings, the responsibility for investigating the case was assigned to the PBI.
On 4 November last year, the PBI received the case documents from the previous investigating agency, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). The agency has already started the investigation.
The investigation is being led by additional superintendent of police Md Azizul Haque of the PBI. At that time, he told Prothom Alo, “We have received all the documents related to the case from RAB. We have started the investigation afresh.”
On 11 February 2012, the journalist couple were brutally murdered in their rented flat in West Rajabazar, Dhaka. Sagar was the news editor of Maasranga Television, while Runi was a senior reporter at ATN Bangla.