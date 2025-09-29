Youth stabbed to death in front of father in Dhaka

Locals rescued Rifat in a critical condition, and first took him to Islamiya Hospital.

Later, he was shifted to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where physicians declared him dead around 3:45 pm.

Rifat’s father, Sagar Khan, told Prothom Alo that his son had quit his garment factory job a few days ago. He was supposed to start a new job next month. At noon, Rifat left home to collect some money he owed in the Shewrapara area.