Youth stabbed to death in front of father in Dhaka
Miscreants stabbed a 21-year-old youth, Rifat Khan, to death in the capital’s Mirpur-12 on Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 1:45 pm on Road No. 9, Block C, in front of the old Pallabi police station.
Locals rescued Rifat in a critical condition, and first took him to Islamiya Hospital.
Later, he was shifted to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where physicians declared him dead around 3:45 pm.
Rifat’s father, Sagar Khan, told Prothom Alo that his son had quit his garment factory job a few days ago. He was supposed to start a new job next month. At noon, Rifat left home to collect some money he owed in the Shewrapara area.
On his way, five to seven youths stopped him in front of the old Pallabi police station and began beating him. At that time, Rifat called his father to inform him of the situation.
Sagar Khan further said that when he reached the spot, another four youths arrived on two motorbikes. The assailants told him that they had “unfinished business” with Rifat.
They then stabbed Rifat in the chest. When he tried to intervene, he too was stabbed from behind, leaving him slightly injured. He added that he had no idea why his son was killed.
Inspector Md Faruk of the Dhaka Medical police outpost said that Rifat’s body has been kept in the morgue, and the matter has been reported to the respective police station.
Rifat was from Uttar Saldar village in Naria upazila of Shariatpur district. He lived with his family in a rented house on Road No. 25, Block D, Mirpur-12.