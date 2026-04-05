A blurry seven-second footage led detectives to the killers

Even before the sound of gunfire faded, the narrow alley of the busy city of Dhaka fell silent. Swecchasebak Dal leader Azizur Rahman Musabbir collapsed on the ground. Where the attackers came from and which way they fled—nothing was clear.

Even after reviewing footage from nearby closed-circuit (CCTV) cameras, Detective Branch (DB) police initially found no reliable leads. Eyewitnesses also could not provide dependable descriptions. Just then, a blurry video captured a seven-second scene—a man peeking from behind a dustbin, holding a mobile phone to his ear. That very scene later unraveled the entire mystery of the murder.

On 7 January at around 8:20 pm, Azizur Rahman Musabbir, former joint secretary of Dhaka north city unit Swecchasebak Dal, was shot dead in front of Ahsanullah Institute in the Tejaturi Bazar area of the capital. Sufian Bepari Masud, who was with him, stepped forward to save Musabbir, too was shot.

Following the incident, Azizur’s wife Suraiya Begum filed a murder case at Tejgaon police station. The case is being investigated by the DB police.