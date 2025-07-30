Tk 22.5m cheques seized from residence of Razzak arrested over Gulshan extortion: DMP
Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has recovered four bank cheques of Tk 22.5 million from the residence of former Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leader Abdur Razzak Bin Solaiman alias Riyad. He was arrested in an extortion case involving the residence of a former Member of Parliament in Dhaka’s Gulshan area.
DMP deputy commissioner (media and public relation) Muhammad Talebur Rahman disclosed this at a press conference on the latest update on Dhaka at the DMP Media Centre on Wednesday.
Muhammad Talebur Rahman said the accused of Tk 5 million in extortion at the former lawmaker’s residence in the capital’s Gulshan were grilled. Four cheques of Tk 22.5 million were recovered based on information gleaned from them.
The process was on to file a case at the Kalabagan police station in this connection, he added.
Abdur Razzak Bin Solaiman was a central committee member of Ganatantrik Chattra Sangsad, but he was expelled from the party following the extortion.
Several months back, Ganatantrik Chattra Sangsad was launched as a student organisation at the initiative of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leaders.
Prior to this, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced a convening committee for the combined private university unit in February, and Abdur Razzak was one of the joint conveners in it.
At the press conference, it was further said that police operations have been intensified across Dhaka city to ensure public safety and maintain law and order. As part of these efforts, the number of checkpoints and patrol activities in the metropolitan area has been increased.
Talebur Rahman said, according to the DMP’s Crime Command and Control Center, 471 patrol teams of the DMP carried out duties in two phases across 50 police stations under DMP in the past 24 hours. Of these, 259 teams operated at night, while 212 teams were active during the day. The patrol teams included 212 mobile patrol teams, 20 foot patrol teams, and 27 motorcycle patrol teams. Besides, 66 police checkpoints were set up at various key and strategic locations in the city to increase security in the city.
It was reported at the press conference that, 186 individuals were arrested during combing operations conducted at various parts of Dhaka city in the past 24 hours.
Among them were one robber, five thieves, 13 drug dealers, two fraudsters, and 12 warrant-listed accused, along with others involved in different crimes.
Items seized during the operations included 11 mobile phones used in criminal activities, one bus, and Tk 13,180 in cash. Besides, drugs recovered included 10,065 pieces of yaba tablets, 1.04 kilograms of cannabis, 74 bottles of phensedyl, and one gram of heroin.
Over the same period, 33 criminal cases were filed at various police stations under DMP. Legal action has been taken against the arrestees in accordance with the law.
The press conference further said the Detective Branch (DB) of the Wari division recovered 123 stolen mobile phones. Five individuals were arrested in connection with these thefts.
In a separate operation, a team from DB’s Tejgaon division arrested two members of the notorious Kobji Kata (wrist losing) Anwar group—Mohammad Nishat, 22 and Mohammad Russel alias Pasting Russel, 23.
Besides, 33 cases of dacoity, 248 cases of mugging, 154 murder cases, and 1,068 cases of theft were filed across DMP’s 50 police stations between 1 January and July this year. At present, 7,812 cases are under investigation at DMP.
Talebur Rahman also said that the eight traffic divisions of DMP filed 2,845 cases for violations of traffic laws in Dhaka city. Among these, 282 vehicles were dumped, and 92 were towed. The traffic enforcement drive will continue to ensure discipline on Dhaka streets.
Replying to a question about the sudden alert, Talebur Rahman said, “There is no specific reason behind the sudden issuance of alert. We are on the highest level of preparedness to maintain law and order.”