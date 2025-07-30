Tk 22.5m cheques seized from residence of Razzak arrested over Gulshan extortion: DMP

Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has recovered four bank cheques of Tk 22.5 million from the residence of former Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leader Abdur Razzak Bin Solaiman alias Riyad. He was arrested in an extortion case involving the residence of a former Member of Parliament in Dhaka’s Gulshan area.

DMP deputy commissioner (media and public relation) Muhammad Talebur Rahman disclosed this at a press conference on the latest update on Dhaka at the DMP Media Centre on Wednesday.

Muhammad Talebur Rahman said the accused of Tk 5 million in extortion at the former lawmaker’s residence in the capital’s Gulshan were grilled. Four cheques of Tk 22.5 million were recovered based on information gleaned from them.

The process was on to file a case at the Kalabagan police station in this connection, he added.