Babul Akter hires hitman for Tk 300,000 to kill Mitu

Former police superintendent (SP) Babul Akter planned and financed the murder of her wife, Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, for his extramarital affair, according to a probe report of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

The report said he paid Tk 300,000 to a hitman through a source.

The PBI investigation over the killing is at the final stage. A charge sheet has been prepared, accusing seven, including Babul Akter. The PBI is likely to submit it to the court next week.