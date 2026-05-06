Cases filed during the tenure of interim govt will be reviewed: Home Minister
The government has requested district-wise information on mass uprising-related cases that occurred during the interim government after 5 August 2024.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed. said these will be reviewed.
Today, Wednesday is the last day of the four-day deputy commissioners’ (DC) conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.
After the session related to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed conveyed this information to the journalists.
After the Awami League was ousted from power in the July mass uprising, an interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus was formed on 8 August 2024.
This government remained in power until the BNP formed a government through elections in February.
Salahuddin Ahmed mentioned that after 5 August, several cases related to the anti-discrimination student movement were filed, including genocide cases and various crimes against humanity by the Awami fascists.
They (DCs) have been asked for a list of cases filed district-wise. There might be fewer in remote districts, but a bit more in the metropolitan areas. These will be examined.
Explaining the reason for the initiative to review these cases, he said that in many cases, thousands of people have been accused.
It will be checked to identify the actual accused. Investigation officers will conduct investigations to ensure quick disposal, he said adding recommendations have been made to release those who were included in the cases intentionally.
Salahuddin Ahmed mentioned that the entire process will be handled legally.
When asked how much time was given to the DCs to send the information regarding the cases, he replied, "As soon as possible."
However, they have been verbally asked to send it within a maximum of one month. If there are any delays, it will be considered in the interest of justice.