Cases filed during the tenure of interim govt will be reviewed: Home Minister

The government has requested district-wise information on mass uprising-related cases that occurred during the interim government after 5 August 2024.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed. said these will be reviewed.

Today, Wednesday is the last day of the four-day deputy commissioners’ (DC) conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

After the session related to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed conveyed this information to the journalists.

After the Awami League was ousted from power in the July mass uprising, an interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus was formed on 8 August 2024.

This government remained in power until the BNP formed a government through elections in February.