Businessman arrested in case over model Ridhika’s suicide incitement
Police have arrested a businessman named Hafizur Rahman in a case filed over inciting model and actress Ridhika Ridhi to die by suicide.
Police arrested him from the Bashundhara residential area in the capital on Saturday night.
Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Vatara police station, told Prothom Alo, “One person has been arrested in the case filed over incitement to suicide.”
Earlier, OC Mazharul Islam told Prothom Alo that police had recovered Ridhika Ridhi’s body from the Bashundhara residential area on Saturday morning.
Police found her hanging from a ceiling fan at around 6:00 am. They later took her to Kurmitola General Hospital, where physicians pronounced her dead. Police initially suspected that she had died by suicide.
Police said that, according to information provided by Ridhi’s family, she had been in a romantic relationship with a man.
She had an argument with the man over a video call in the early hours of Saturday. At one point, Ridhi died by suicide while she was still on the video call with him.
Following the incident, Ridhika Ridhi’s mother filed a case alleging that someone had incited her daughter to die by suicide.