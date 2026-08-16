Businessman arrested in case over model Ridhika’s suicide incitement

Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Vatara police station, told Prothom Alo, “One person has been arrested in the case filed over incitement to suicide.”

Earlier, OC Mazharul Islam told Prothom Alo that police had recovered Ridhika Ridhi’s body from the Bashundhara residential area on Saturday morning.

Police found her hanging from a ceiling fan at around 6:00 am. They later took her to Kurmitola General Hospital, where physicians pronounced her dead. Police initially suspected that she had died by suicide.