BNP leader killed in Narail: 'Bring my brother back alive,' sister pleads
"I won’t take his body. Bring my brother back alive. I took my brother to Khulna. The veins in his hands and legs were severed, his throat was slit, and he had been shot in the head," said Jyoti Khanam, struggling to speak through her tears.
Pausing briefly, she said, “My beloved brother. I saw him lying lifeless before my eyes. I want justice for him.”
Jyoti’s brother, Sohel Rana, general secretary of the Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sanskritik Sangstha (JASAS) in Narail’s Kalia upazila, was killed on Wednesday night.
He was attacked by leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned.
The Prothom Alo correspondent spoke to Jyoti at Sohel Rana’s home in Boro Kalia village of Kalia upazila on Thursday morning.
Two BNP leaders, including Sohel Rana, were killed when leaders and activists of the Awami League, attacked a BNP motorcycle procession in Kalia upazila on Wednesday evening.
Sohel Rana, 45, was the general secretary of the upazila unit of JASAS, while Shahinur Islam, 40, was the general secretary of the municipal unit of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal.
Police said post-mortem examinations of the two bodies had not yet been completed. No one had been arrested in connection with the incident by 1:45pm on Thursday.
The situation in Kalia municipality has remained tense since the incident. Police personnel have been patrolling intersections to maintain law and order.
Family members mourn Shahinur
Earlier in the morning, family members were seen weeping at Shahinur’s home in Mirzapur village under Kalia municipality. Neighbours, local residents and relatives were arriving at the house one after another. Some were trying to console the bereaved family.
Shahinur’s wife, Rima Khatun, said in despair, ‘Everyone will hear about the incident, but no one will feel the pain. No one will see the agony I am going through. My child has lost his father. I have lost 10 years of married life.’
Demanding justice for his son’s killing, Shahinur’s father, Nisar Uddin Molla, said, ‘They went to join the procession on motorcycles in the evening. At an intersection near the MP’s house, they attacked and beat my son and the others.’
The officer-in-charge of Kalia Police Station, Idris Ali, told Prothom Alo that no case had been filed over the incident yet.
‘We have gathered information about those involved. An intensive operation is under way to arrest the killers. We hope to achieve a positive result soon,’ he said.
On Wednesday afternoon, leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated organisations brought out a motorcycle procession in Kalia municipality to protest against the terrorist activities of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned.
The procession reached the Bendar Char area of the municipality in the evening, when leaders and activists of the banned party launched an attack.
Mohammad Mofizur Rahman, senior joint convener of Kalia municipal Jubo Dal, Shahinur Islam, general secretary of the municipal Krishak Dal, and Sohel Rana, general secretary of the upazila unit of JASAS, were seriously injured.
They were initially taken to Kalia Upazila Health Complex. Later, Shahinur Islam and Sohel Rana died on their way to Khulna for advanced treatment.