"I won’t take his body. Bring my brother back alive. I took my brother to Khulna. The veins in his hands and legs were severed, his throat was slit, and he had been shot in the head," said Jyoti Khanam, struggling to speak through her tears.

Pausing briefly, she said, “My beloved brother. I saw him lying lifeless before my eyes. I want justice for him.”

Jyoti’s brother, Sohel Rana, general secretary of the Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sanskritik Sangstha (JASAS) in Narail’s Kalia upazila, was killed on Wednesday night.

He was attacked by leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned.

The Prothom Alo correspondent spoke to Jyoti at Sohel Rana’s home in Boro Kalia village of Kalia upazila on Thursday morning.