Four more arrested for assault on father, son in Faridpur

Earlier, Qutubuddin, the main accused in the case, and two others were arrested and sent to court. However, they are now out on bail, he added.
On 17 March, Yamin Mridha, 40, and his son Rajon Mridha, 15, were thrashed inside a government primary school in Jahapur union of Madhukhali upazila, and it was made out that they were being punished for the sexual abuse of Yamin's own daughter from his first marriage.
It has since emerged that two months ago, the girl, whose mother passed away when she was very young, got admitted to Class 2 at the Aruakandi Government Primary School. A childless teacher of the school wanted to adopt the girl, and even took her home in Faridpur twice. Then a third time, in the latest incident, she took the girl home without telling her guardians.
She came back and called Yamin and his son Rajon to the school to take her back, on 17 March. When Yamin and Rajon went to the school to do so, they were brutally thrashed.
A video was also made in which the girl accused her father and step brother of sexually abusing her.
However, when police investigated the allegations, it emerged that Yamin and Rajon were being falsely accused, and the girl was manipulated into doing so by the teacher who wanted to adopt her.
"I was not sexually assaulted," the girl told police. "I was forced to accuse my father and brother by a woman named Ruma who was hired by the school teacher."
Ruma Akhtar, daughter of Nazimuddin of Majh Kandi area, was also spotted in the video leading the attack on the Mridhas. Efforts are on to arrest her, said assistant superintendent of police (ASP) (Madhukhali circle), Suman Kar.
The school teacher has also avoided arrest.