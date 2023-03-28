Four more arrested for assault on father, son in Faridpur

The police arrested four more men on Monday in connection with a video of an assault on a father and son duo that recently went viral in Faridpur, reports UNB.

The arrestees are - Farman Mollah, 21, son of Asadul Mollah of Majh Kandi village in Madhukhali upazila, Sajib Mollah, 22, son of Shahjahan Mollah of the same village, Zubair Sheikh, 20, son of Nobial Sheikh of Shibrampur village of the same upazila, and Hasib Bhuiya, 20, son of Nur Islam Bhuiya.

Police conducted drives in various places in Faridpur and its surrounding areas on Monday and arrested them, superintendent of police (SP) in Faridpur, Md Shahjahan said in a press briefing Monday afternoon.