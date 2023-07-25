Ex-SP Babul, his father discharged in DSA case filed by PBI chief

A special court in Dhaka on Tuesday discharged former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akter and his father Md Abdul Wadud in a case filed by Police Bureau of Investigation chief Banaj Kumar Majumder under the Digital Security Act (DSA), reports BSS.
Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge Julfikar Hayat passed the order after taking the charge-sheet filed in the case into cognizance against the two other accused. The court also issued arrest warrant against expatriate YouTuber Elias Hossain.
nvestigation officer and Dhanmandi Police Station inspector (operations) Md Robiul Islam filed the charge-sheet against Babul Akter, Babul's father Md Abdul Wadud, 72, brother Md Habibur Rahman Labu, 45, and expatriate YouTuber Elias Hossain, on 9 April.
PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder filed the case under digital security act and special powers act with capital's Dhanmandi Police Station on 27 September 2022. The PBI Chief in his case brought allegations of spreading false and untrue information to tarnish his and the police unit's image against the four.