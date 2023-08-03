Student injured in knife attack in Dhaka

A student was seriously injured in a knife attack in Mohammadpur’s Jafrabad area of the capital on Wednesday, reports UNB. The injured student has been identified as Emon Mia, 17.
The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon. He has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Confirming the matter, inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, said the student was receiving treatment at the ENT and head-neck surgery department of the hospital.
He was stabbed in the neck with a sharp weapon. 0Emon passed SSC this year from Kachi Kantha High School. His father's name is Momin Mia, a fish trader.