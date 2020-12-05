2 housewives 'raped' in 2 districts, rapists detained

Two housewives were 'raped' in Bagerhat and Satkhira on Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

And the rapists were arrested following cases filed by the victims, police have said.

In Bagerhat, 28-year-old Jewel Mollah forced his way through a woman's living room window late on Thursday night.

The woman, whose husband is now in jail for an alleged crime, was fast asleep at that time, said Morelganj police station officer-in-charge Md Monirul Islam.