2 housewives 'raped' in 2 districts, rapists detained

Two housewives were 'raped' in Bagerhat and Satkhira on Thursday, reports news agency UNB.
And the rapists were arrested following cases filed by the victims, police have said.
In Bagerhat, 28-year-old Jewel Mollah forced his way through a woman's living room window late on Thursday night.
The woman, whose husband is now in jail for an alleged crime, was fast asleep at that time, said Morelganj police station officer-in-charge Md Monirul Islam.
Hearing the woman screaming, deep at night, the locals rushed to the spot and caught Jewel. Later they handed him over to the police.
Jewel, son of Md Razzak Mollah of Hoglapasha Maheshpura village, was arrested on charges of rape, on the complaint of the woman filed with Morelganj police station.
He was produced before the Bagerhat court early Friday and remanded in judicial custody.
"The housewife alleged that two other unknown men were the rapist's partners in crime, too. We have already started investigating into the case," Monirul said.
In Satkhira, 38-year-old Nawab Ali has been allegedly raping a housewife for a long time by blackmailing her.
The victim said she informed her family members of this after the accused sexually assaulted her again on Thursday.
She then lodged a rape case with Debhata police station that day.
Police arrested Nawab, son of Akbar Gazi of Debhata upazila's Dakkhin Parulia village, on Thursday night.
Debhata police station officer-in-charge Biplab Kumar Saha said the rapist had already been sent to jail.