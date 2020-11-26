2 more policemen suspended over Raihan’s death in custody

Two more policemen including the investigation officer of Raihan’s murder case were suspended on Wednesday on charges of helping Sub-Inspector Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan, the prime accused, to flee.

The suspended officials are Kotwali Police Station Inspector Soumen Maitra, investigation officer of the case, and Sub-Inspector Abdul Baten.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner BM Ashraf Ullah Taher confirmed this.

The policemen were suspended on 18 November, following a recommendation of the Police Headquarters.

On 11 October, 34-year-old Raihan, a resident of Sylhet city, was “beaten to death” in police custody, said the victim’s family.