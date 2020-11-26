2 more policemen suspended over Raihan’s death in custody

Two more policemen including the investigation officer of Raihan’s murder case were suspended on Wednesday on charges of helping Sub-Inspector Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan, the prime accused, to flee.
The suspended officials are Kotwali Police Station Inspector Soumen Maitra, investigation officer of the case, and Sub-Inspector Abdul Baten.
Sylhet Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner BM Ashraf Ullah Taher confirmed this.
The policemen were suspended on 18 November, following a recommendation of the Police Headquarters.
On 11 October, 34-year-old Raihan, a resident of Sylhet city, was “beaten to death” in police custody, said the victim’s family.
His wife Tahmina Akhter Tanni filed a case with Kotwali Police Station, the following day, over the incident.
On 12 October, four police officers including the then in-charge of Bandarbazar police outpost Akbar Ali were suspended and three others were withdrawn from duty following Raihan’s death.
After the autopsy, doctors said they had found 111 injury marks on Raihan’s body and two of his nails were pulled out.
On 22 October, former Sylhet Metropolitan Police commissioner Golam Kibria was transferred over widespread criticism of police’s role in Raihan’s death.