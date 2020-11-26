2 schoolgirls ‘gang-raped’ in Panchagarh

Three youths were held on Wednesday for allegedly raping two schoolgirls in Panchagarh’s Tetulia, UNB reports.

The victims’ fathers filed two cases over the incident accusing five people.

“Three accused – Omar Faruk Imon, 26, Md Sohag, 22, and Anowar Hossain, 26 – have been arrested so far. We are trying to nab the other two, officer-in-charge of Tetulia Model Police Station Md Jahurul Islam said.