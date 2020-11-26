2 schoolgirls ‘gang-raped’ in Panchagarh

Three youths were held on Wednesday for allegedly raping two schoolgirls in Panchagarh’s Tetulia, UNB reports.
The victims’ fathers filed two cases over the incident accusing five people.
“Three accused – Omar Faruk Imon, 26, Md Sohag, 22, and Anowar Hossain, 26 – have been arrested so far. We are trying to nab the other two, officer-in-charge of Tetulia Model Police Station Md Jahurul Islam said.
The girls went with Anowar to Tetulia on Tuesday. The three accused took the teenagers to the house of some Abbas Ali. This where the five accused gang-raped the teenagers.
The youths fled as the girls fell sick. The teenagers’ family members rescued them in the dead of night on that day and informed the police, sources said.
The victims were sent to Adhunik Sadar Hospital in Panchagarh for medical tests, police said.