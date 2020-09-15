25 indicted for murder of BUET student Abrar

A tribunal on Tuesday framed charges against 25 accused in a murder case filed over death of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Abrar Fahad, reports UNB.
Dhaka speedy trial tribunal judge Abu Zafor Mohammad Kamruzzaman passed the order.
The court also fixed 21 September for hearing of the case.
The accused are civil engineering 13th batch student Mehedi Hassan Rasel, civil engineering 14th batch student Muhtasim Fuad, mechanical engineering 15th batch student Anik Sarker, chemical engineering 15th batch student Mehedi Hasan Robin, biomedical engineering 16th batch student Ifti Mosharraf Shakal, water resources engineering 16th batch student Moniruzzaman Monir, naval architecture and marine engineering 15th batch student Meftahul Islam Zion, materials and metallurgical engineering 17th batch student Mazedur Rahman, civil engineering 16th batch student Muzahidur Rahman Muzahid, mechanical engineering 16th batch student Tabakhkharul Islam Tanvir, mechanical engineering 17th batch student Hossain Mohammad Toha, civil engineering 16the batch student Md Akash, marine engineering 17th batch student Md Shamem Billah, mechanical engineering 17th batch student Nazmus Sadat,civil engineering 17th batch student Ajtesamul Rabbi Tanim, mechanical engineering 17th batch student Morshed Amartya Islam, computer science engineering 17th batch student Moaz Abu Huraira, chemical engineering 17th batch student Muntasir Alam Jemi, civil engineering 16th batch student Amit Shaha, chemical engineering 16th batch student Muztaba Rafid, mechanical engineering 15th batch student Ishtiaq Ahmed Munna, mechanical engineering 17th batch student Samsul Arefin Rafat, marine engineering 16th batch student Mizanur Rahman, chemical engineering 14th batch student Mahmud Setu and Jisan.
Three of the accused – Jishan, Rafid and Tanim – remain absconding.
Abrar, 21, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was beaten to death reportedly by then Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.
He was found dead on the staircase of the hall in the early hours of 7 October after he was taken to room no. 2011 around 8:00pm on 6 October and beaten mercilessly.
His murder sparked nationwide outcry.
On 13 November, the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka metropolitan police submitted charge sheet before the court. On 18 November 18, the court accepted the chargesheet against 25 accused.
On 13 January, the case was shifted to the Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge's court from Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate court.
On 12 March this year, Abrar murder case was shifted to Dhaka speedy trial tribunal-1 after his parents met the law minister and urged to shift the case to a speedy trial tribunal.