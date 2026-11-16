Drug abuse spreads nationwide, sparking murders and clashes

Nasima Akter had returned home with her salary from a garment factory. Late at night, her husband, Sayedul Islam, asked her for Tk 3,000 to buy drugs. When Nasima refused, he stabbed her to death in front of their two young children.

The incident took place in the early hours of 13 July in Sreepur, Gazipur. Sayedul was later arrested by the then Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). According to the agency, he killed Nasima because she had refused to give him money to buy drugs.

Such incidents are not confined to Gazipur. Recent murders, robberies, domestic violence, gang clashes and armed attacks in different parts of the country have been linked to the need for money to buy drugs, control over illegal drug businesses and disputes involving narcotics.

In some cases, people have allegedly been attacked after refusing to give money to relatives. Elsewhere, clashes have erupted over control of drug-selling territories. There have also been shootings over disputes involving payments from drug deals.

A study published in January this year offers an indication of the scale of drug proliferation in the country. Research by Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) estimates that around 8.2 million people use drugs in Bangladesh. Nearly 90 pre cent of them said drugs were easily available. According to the study, an estimated Tk 590 billion is spent on drugs in the country every year.