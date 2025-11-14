Dhanmondi assaulted woman arrested in July attempted-murder case

During 'Dhaka Lockdown' called by the Awami League whose activities are now banned, a woman was assaulted yesterday, Thursday, after going to Dhanmondi 32.

A video showing a young woman beating the middle-aged woman with a stick has spread online. Today, Friday, police have shown her arrested in an attempted murder case filed during last year’s July movement.

Dhanmondi police presented the woman, named Salma Islam, before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court this afternoon. Magistrate Partha Bhadra of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court rejected her bail petition and ordered that she be sent to jail.