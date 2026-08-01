How ‘top terror’ David Emon collected millions in extortion money

Businessmen and expatriates were reportedly threatened over phone for extortion ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions. The money was then collected in cash through couriers.

There were separate individuals assigned to different areas for collecting the amount before being handed to a man named Yusuf, who allegedly transferred the money to Chattogram's top-listed criminal Mobarak Hossain Emon, alias David Emon, through hundi channels and several bank accounts.

The information emerged from interviews with police officials and extortion victims. Police arrested Emon and three of his associates in Jashore on Wednesday morning while they were allegedly attempting to flee to India.

Emon is also known as an ally of fugitive criminal Sajjad Ali. There are at least 15 cases against him. On Thursday, Emon was produced before the court, which ordered him to be sent to jail.