How ‘top terror’ David Emon collected millions in extortion money
Businessmen and expatriates were reportedly threatened over phone for extortion ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions. The money was then collected in cash through couriers.
There were separate individuals assigned to different areas for collecting the amount before being handed to a man named Yusuf, who allegedly transferred the money to Chattogram's top-listed criminal Mobarak Hossain Emon, alias David Emon, through hundi channels and several bank accounts.
The information emerged from interviews with police officials and extortion victims. Police arrested Emon and three of his associates in Jashore on Wednesday morning while they were allegedly attempting to flee to India.
Emon is also known as an ally of fugitive criminal Sajjad Ali. There are at least 15 cases against him. On Thursday, Emon was produced before the court, which ordered him to be sent to jail.
After failing to receive Tk 2 million in extortion, Emon’s followers were accused of attacking and vandalising the under-construction building of businessman Jasim Uddin in the Borodighirpar area of Chattogram last Monday morning. Following the filing of a case over the attack, a demand for Tk 5 million in extortion was made.
Earlier, on 13 July, Emon's associates were accused of attacking and vandalising internet service provider DDN’s office on Bakalia Access Road after demanding Tk 20 million in extortion.
The victims would receive calls from foreign WhatsApp numbers demanding extortion payments ranging from hundreds of thousands to tens of millions of taka. The individual would be informed about their family members location, what they do and allegedly threatened to shoot them if the individual failed to pay. In some cases, attacks followed when the extortion demands were not met on time
Following these two incidents, protests and press conferences called for an end to extortion and Emon's arrest. According to police, Emon became increasingly active in extortion and other criminal activities after 5 August, 2024.
Detailed information gathering before extortion demands
Police stated that before making extortion demands, Emon's followers collected detailed information about the potential targets, including victims' income sources, assets, under-construction buildings and even family members through a network of local informants.
Once the profiling was complete, the victims would receive calls from foreign WhatsApp numbers demanding extortion payments ranging from hundreds of thousands to tens of millions of taka. The individual would be informed about their family members location, what they do and allegedly threatened to shoot them if the individual failed to pay. In some cases, attacks followed when the extortion demands were not met on time.
Prothom Alo spoke with a businessman who paid Tk 500,000 to Emon early this month. He is a resident of the Borodighirpar area in South Pahartali. Despite Emon’s arrest, the businessman remains in fear.
He said that in late June, David Emon called him from a foreign WhatsApp number, identifying himself as an associate of another top listed criminal Boro Sajjad. Mentioning the businessman's under-construction multi-story building and other businesses, Emon demanded Tk 2 million. At that time, Emon also gave detailed descriptions of where the businessman’s children were studying, threatening to kill his eldest son, a college student, if the money was not paid.
Left with no choice, the businessman stated that he contacted various people, including politicians and professionals from different walks of life. Emon was called through several individuals, but he refused to listen to anyone.
The syndicate operated through separate teams with distinct roles. One gathered the information about the targets, another collected the cash, while others carried out attacks, vandalism or shootings when victims refused to pay.
In the meantime, the under-construction building was attacked and the security guard was beaten.
"Then I was called again. I pleaded with him (Emon) to reduce the amount stating that I did not have that much money. Finally, the extortion was set at Tk 500,000. Emon then said, ‘My men will take the money in cash. They can collect it from wherever they are told,”’ said the businessman.
Later, a person identifying as Emon's man called from a foreign WhatsApp number and asked him to bring the money to the Oxygen area of the city, the businessman said.
He added, "Since I refused to go, two young men came in an auto-rickshaw in front of my house in Borodighirpar. They took all the money in cash and left in the same vehicle."
Prothom Alo spoke with at least five other victims similar to this businessman. They all paid extortion money in cash to couriers. However, they refused to say anything using their names, fearing that Emon might harm them if he comes out on bail. Many of Emon's associates are still at large.
Police hunting for Yusuf
Police stated that Emon’s associates would take the extorted cash to a restaurant in the GEC Mor area of Chattogram city and hand it over to a man named Yusuf. Yusuf would then transfer the money via hundi or bank accounts as per Emon’s instructions.
Since childhood, my wish was to either be a great cricketer or be wealthy. I am on this path to become wealthy.
Stating that this information was obtained during Emon’s preliminary interrogation, police officials said they are now trying to locate Yusuf as his arrest could reveal where the extortion money ultimately went.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Hathazari Circle) Kazi Mohammad Tarek Aziz told Prothom Alo that Emon admitted that he relied on cash collections to avoid detection. The couriers assigned to collect the money were usually brought in from outside the victims' localities to reduce the risk of identification.
According to the police officer, the syndicate operated through separate teams with distinct roles. One gathered the information about the targets, another collected the cash, while others carried out attacks, vandalism or shootings when victims refused to pay.
Chattogram Superintendent of Police Masud Alam said that much more crucial information may be obtained after bringing Emon in for remand. Police have already recovered firearms linked to him and urged victims of extortion or attacks to come forward with information.
From cricket to criminal activities
Emon is a resident of the Kanchannagar area of Fatickchhari Upazila in Chattogram. He is the eldest among two brothers and two sisters. His father, Md. Musa, was an expatriate in Oman and passed away several years ago.
Local residents said that Emon developed an interest in cricket during his school days. He used to cycle from Kanchannagar to Fatickchhari College field to practice. Later, he stayed at his maternal aunt’s house at Oxygen Mor in the city for his regular cricket training. He played for the Chattogram Brothers Academy and practiced at the Kazir Dewri Stadium.
After 5 August, 2024, he joined the gang of the top-terror Sajjad Ali, alias Boro Sajjad. After Sajjad’s key associate, Sajjad Hossain alias Choto Sajjad, was arrested in Dhaka on 15 March last year, Emon became one of Boro Sajjad’s primary associates.
Mobarak Hossain Emon came into the spotlight following various criminal activities, including a double murder in the Bakalia on 30 March, 2025, and the murder of criminal Dhakaiya Akbar in the Patenga beach area on the 23 May of the same year. There are at least 15 cases against him.
According to the police, they have information that Emon has carried 15 to 20 firearms and is skilled in their use. He was responsible for hiring shooters and motorcycles for the double murder in Bakalia.
Police officials also stated that Emon is one of the two individuals currently leading criminal operations in Chattogram on behalf of fugitive criminal Boro Sajjad. The other is Mohammad Raihan. After Choto Sajjad went to jail, Emon and Raihan took the lead.
Police claim that at least 50 shooters and associates are active in Boro Sajjad’s force. Mohammad Raihan and Emon have been regularly demanding extortion from various individuals and organisations on behalf of Boro Sajjad.
A few days before his arrest, Imon was asked via WhatsApp about the allegations of extortion. He told Prothom Alo, "It is true that I take money, but only from rich people."
When asked why he chose the path of criminal activities, he replied, "Since childhood, my wish was to either be a great cricketer or be wealthy. I am on this path to become wealthy."