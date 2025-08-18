Bodies left at hospitals or dumped in ponds as husbands flee

Syeda Fahmida Tahsin (Keya) had married Sifat Ali out of love over nearly a decade ago and the couple had four children.

In the early hours of 13 August, Fahmida died. Her family alleges that Sifat strangled her to death and then tried to pass off the incident as a suicide.

The incident took place in Shewrapara, Dhaka. The next day, Fahmida’s mother, Nazma Begum, filed a murder case at Mirpur Model Police Station against Sifat and ten others.

According to the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), from January to July this year, 363 incidents of domestic violence including 322 deaths were reported in the country. Among these, 208 women and children were murdered, while 114 people committed suicide.

ASK data show that most killings were committed by husbands—133 women were killed by their spouses. Another 42 women were killed by members of their husbands’ families, and 33 were killed by their own family members.