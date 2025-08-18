113 women killed by husbands in 7 months
Bodies left at hospitals or dumped in ponds as husbands flee
Syeda Fahmida Tahsin (Keya) had married Sifat Ali out of love over nearly a decade ago and the couple had four children.
In the early hours of 13 August, Fahmida died. Her family alleges that Sifat strangled her to death and then tried to pass off the incident as a suicide.
The incident took place in Shewrapara, Dhaka. The next day, Fahmida’s mother, Nazma Begum, filed a murder case at Mirpur Model Police Station against Sifat and ten others.
According to the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), from January to July this year, 363 incidents of domestic violence including 322 deaths were reported in the country. Among these, 208 women and children were murdered, while 114 people committed suicide.
ASK data show that most killings were committed by husbands—133 women were killed by their spouses. Another 42 women were killed by members of their husbands’ families, and 33 were killed by their own family members.
Meanwhile, according to the National Women’s Protection Helpline ‘109’ under the women and children affairs ministry, 48,745 calls were received in the first seven months of this year from women seeking assistance for physical or mental abuse.
The national emergency service ‘999’ recorded 17,341 calls regarding violence against women from January to 15 August, of which 9,746 were related to domestic abuse. Of these, 9,394 calls specifically alleged abuse by husbands.
'She was preparing dinner on the stove'
Fahmida, 26, the elder daughter of Syed Abdullah Al Mahmud and Nazma Begum, residents at the Iskaton aera, had studied up to the ninth grade at Viqarunnisa Noon School. She was active in sports and creative activities at school, but her studies stopped after marriage.
Her family reported that Sifat has a sister. He owns ancestral property in Shewrapara (houses and shops), which is his main source of income.
Fahmida’s maternal uncle, Md Shamsuddhoha Khan, told Prothom Alo that Sifat frequently beat her. Fahmida endured the abuse for the sake of their four children, but ultimately, she was killed.
According to her family, they learned the events of that night from Fahmida’s eldest child, 11. Around 11:30 pm, Fahmida was preparing dinner when Sifat returned home. A verbal argument ensued, and Sifat began assaulting her.
Fahmida tried to escape, but Sifat forced her into a room and locked the door. Around 2:00am, Sifat called the Fahmida's family, saying, “Keya (Fahmida’s nickname) is very ill; come home quickly.”
The family was first told to go to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later to a private hospital at Panthapath. Upon arrival, Fahmida was found dead. Sifat claimed it was suicide. He eventually left the body at the hospital, fled, and locked his home, leaving the children at his sister’s house.
Shamsuddhoha Khan said the family had to break the locks with police assistance to enter Sifat’s house. Inside, they found the kitchen still prepared for cooking — a pot on the stove with meat and spices ready.
Given the scene, it was impossible to believe Fahmida had committed suicide. Filing a case with the police has been difficult, and the family remains doubtful about receiving justice. To date, no arrests have been made.
Mirpur Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Sajjad Roman, told Prothom Alo that multiple police teams are working on the case. The investigation has progressed significantly, and the mystery will be solved soon. Efforts are underway to arrest the main suspect, Sifat. Regarding the family’s allegation that the husband tried to stage a suicide, OC Roman said, “Police will comment based on medical reports, investigation, and evidence. The truth will come out very soon.”
Wife’s body found in pond
On 18 June at Golapganj of Sylhet, a husband allegedly killed his wife and dumped her body in a pond.
The deceased was identified as Sabina Begum, 30. Her husband, Anu Mia, 35, was arrested by police following the incident.
Regarding the case, Golapganj Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Moniruzzaman Molla told Prothom Alo that there had been long-standing marital disputes between Anu and Sabina. The killing may have occurred as a result of that conflict. Injury marks were found on Sabina’s neck.
Husband kills wife, child, and wife’s sister
In April, a man named Yasin Ali was arrested in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, for killing his wife, child, and his wife’s elder sister over family disputes. Police said Yasin was a drug addict and troublemaker.
He had previously been imprisoned following a complaint by his stepmother for vandalism and disorderly conduct. While in jail, his wife Lamia Akter, 23, went with their four-year-old child Abdullah Rafsan to her elder sister, Sapna Akter, 35.
After Yasin’s release, on 8 April, he went to his wife’s sister’s house and, during a family dispute, strangled the child and cut the throats of Lamia and Sapna. He then buried the three bodies in sacks.
'Women must leave abusive relationships'
Professor Monirul I Khan at the Sociology Department of Dhaka University believes patriarchal culture and weak law enforcement contribute to domestic violence.
He told Prothom Alo, “When a girl enters a new family through marriage, her husband and in-laws expect her to obey every word. This patriarchal culture creates conditions for abuse. Women with less education or weaker financial backgrounds are more vulnerable. Social norms also pressure women to maintain the marriage at all costs, which increases incidents of abuse. Weak law enforcement further exacerbates the problem.”
Women must leave abusive relationships, and improving law enforcement is essential, Professor Khan said adding the fear of punishment can reduce abuse.