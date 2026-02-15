3 killed, over 300 injured in violence: HRSS

There have been over two hundred incidents of violence in 30 districts across the country in the two days following the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

Three people have been killed and over three hundred injured.

Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), an election monitoring organisation, disclosed this information at a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

HRSS organised this press conference focusing on the violence related to the 13th National Parliamentary Election and post-election observation.