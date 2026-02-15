Election-related incidents
3 killed, over 300 injured in violence: HRSS
There have been over two hundred incidents of violence in 30 districts across the country in the two days following the 13th National Parliamentary Election.
Three people have been killed and over three hundred injured.
Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), an election monitoring organisation, disclosed this information at a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday afternoon.
HRSS organised this press conference focusing on the violence related to the 13th National Parliamentary Election and post-election observation.
The executive director of the organisation, Ejajul Islam, stated at the press conference that violence occurred in 30 districts in the two days following the election.
Two youths were killed in Munshiganj and Bagerhat due to the violence, and a child was killed in Mymensingh.
Additionally, a rape allegation has been reported in Noakhali.
It was mentioned at the HRSS press conference that activists and supporters of the BNP, Jamaat, and independent candidates were involved in these incidents of violence.
HRSS stated that in these post-election incidents of violence, attacks and arson occurred at 350 businesses, offices, and homes.
The 13th National Parliamentary Election and referendum took place on 12 February.