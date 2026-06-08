Police searches: Checking mobile phones and social media violates law

Abir Mahmud Zakaria, 27, a lawyer, lives in the Hatirpool area of Dhaka. On Thursday evening, he attended a relative’s wedding ceremony in Dhanmondi. It was past 12:30 am when he was returning home. Near Eastern Plaza, a police patrol team stopped him.

A sub-inspector asked him, “Where are you coming from so late?” Abir showed the invitation card and explained that he had attended a wedding in Dhanmondi. The officer then searched his body. When the officer attempted to check his mobile phone, Abir objected, saying, “There may be personal items on my phone. Why should I hand it over to you?”

In response, the SI said he would inspect the phone for security reasons, adding that members of a banned organisation had recently been holding processions late at night and that senior authorities had instructed officers to check mobile phones.