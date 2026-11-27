A Chhatra Dal leader was allegedly abducted from a bus and tortured by activists of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country) in Gopalganj while travelling home from Dhaka. The attackers also snatched his money and valuables, according to the victim.

The incident took place at around 8:00 pm on Thursday between the police lines and Bedgram areas of Gopalganj.

The victim, Md Sabbir Khan, is assistant general secretary of Dhaka city north unit of Chhatra Dal. He is a resident of Sangar village in Rajapur upazila of Jhalakathi. He is currently receiving treatment at Pirojpur Sadar Hospital.