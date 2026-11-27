Chhatra Dal leader dragged off bus, beaten and robbed in Gopalganj
A Chhatra Dal leader was allegedly abducted from a bus and tortured by activists of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country) in Gopalganj while travelling home from Dhaka. The attackers also snatched his money and valuables, according to the victim.
The incident took place at around 8:00 pm on Thursday between the police lines and Bedgram areas of Gopalganj.
The victim, Md Sabbir Khan, is assistant general secretary of Dhaka city north unit of Chhatra Dal. He is a resident of Sangar village in Rajapur upazila of Jhalakathi. He is currently receiving treatment at Pirojpur Sadar Hospital.
Speaking to journalists, Sabbir said he had left Nadda in Dhaka at around 5:00 pm on Thursday for Pirojpur on an Imad Paribahan bus. During the journey, he struck up a conversation with a man seated beside him and disclosed his political identity. The man learnt of his association with Chhatra Dal after seeing his Facebook posts. He later went to the back of the bus and spoke to someone over the phone.
According to Sabbir, shortly afterwards, at around 8:00 pm, the bus was stopped between the police lines and Bedgram areas of Gopalganj. A group of around 20 men boarded the bus, dragged him off and took him away. Sabbir alleged that some members of the group were armed.
He said the attackers held him at gunpoint, beat him with sticks and hockey sticks, and demanded Tk 500,000 in ransom.
The Chhatra Dal leader also alleged that the attackers pressed a firearm against his back and forced him to make derogatory remarks about the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) and Chhatra Dal. They recorded a video of the statements and uploaded it to his own Facebook account. The attackers also took his mobile phone and around Tk 13,000 in cash.
The bus route passes through Pirojpur before reaching Rajapur in Jhalakathi. Sabbir said he managed to escape from his attackers by using a ruse and made his way to Pirojpur. At around 12:30 am, members of Pirojpur district Chhatra Dal rescued him and admitted him to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital.
After learning of the incident, Pirojpur district Chhatra Dal president Salahuddin Talukdar, general secretary Mahmud Hasan and other party activists visited him at the hospital.
Chhatra Dal central president Rakibul Islam and general secretary Nasir Uddin also spoke to Sabbir over a video call, enquiring about his condition and expressing their sympathy.
Chhatra Dal central general secretary Nasir Uddin said the attack on Sabbir was not merely a personal matter but also an attack on Chhatra Dal. He wished Sabbir a speedy recovery and said the incident would be brought to justice.
Pirojpur district Chhatra Dal president Salahuddin Talukdar said they were outraged by the incident, in which Sabbir was allegedly taken off a bus in Gopalganj, beaten and forced to make statements that were subsequently posted on Facebook.
“There are marks of injuries on different parts of Sabbir’s body. Central Chhatra Dal leaders have also enquired about his condition. We will decide on our next course of action once we receive instructions from the central leadership,” he said.
Asit Kumar, a physician at Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, said Sabbir had recovered somewhat and was currently receiving treatment. However, he remained traumatised by the incident.
Pirojpur Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Shariful Islam said they had learnt about the alleged abduction and torture of the Chhatra Dal leader in Gopalganj. Police had spoken to Sabbir at the hospital, he added.
“No written complaint has been lodged with the police station so far. If we receive a written complaint, necessary legal action will be taken following an investigation,” he said.