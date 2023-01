A 50-year-old man was beaten to death, allegedly by his stepson, in Lalpur upazila of Natore district early Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam alias ‘Boma Kalam’ of the upazila. He was a listed criminal in the area.

Ali Akbar, sub-inspector of Lalpur Police Station, said Kalam had a quarrel with his second wife Arjina on Friday night.