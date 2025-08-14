TikToker Prince Mamun arrested again
TikToker Prince Mamun, also known as Abdullah Al Mamun, has been arrested again. He was taken into custody early Thursday morning based on a court arrest warrant.
In June last year, Prince Mamun was arrested in a rape case filed by a woman with Dhaka’s Cantonment police station. He was later released on bail. The same woman also filed a complaint under the Cyber Security Act, accusing him of spreading false, misleading, and defamatory information online.
Prince Mamun first gained popularity by posting his own music videos on social media platforms ‘TikTok’ and ‘Likee’.
Bhara police station officer in charge Md Rakibul Hasan said that after the arrest, Prince Mamun was produced before the court.
The woman filed the rape case with Cantonment police station accusing Mamun of assaulting her under the pretense of marriage. On 1 July last year, Mamun was granted bail by Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court. In court, Mamun’s side claimed he was innocent and had been falsely implicated to harass him.
However, in her complaint, the woman alleged that from 7 January, 2022, Mamun, along with his mother, began living in her residence. She claimed that he had sex with her multiple times against her will, luring her with promises of marriage. On 14 March last year, he promised to marry her and raped her. When she later reminded him about marriage, he became angry and verbally abused her. She also alleged that when she approached Mamun’s parents, they too behaved badly toward her.