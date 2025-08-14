TikToker Prince Mamun arrested again

TikToker Prince Mamun, also known as Abdullah Al Mamun, has been arrested again. He was taken into custody early Thursday morning based on a court arrest warrant.

In June last year, Prince Mamun was arrested in a rape case filed by a woman with Dhaka’s Cantonment police station. He was later released on bail. The same woman also filed a complaint under the Cyber Security Act, accusing him of spreading false, misleading, and defamatory information online.

Prince Mamun first gained popularity by posting his own music videos on social media platforms ‘TikTok’ and ‘Likee’.