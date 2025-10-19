University student raped in Savar, one arrested
Police have arrested one person in connection with the rape of a 25-year-old university student in Savar while she was returning home. The arrest was made early Sunday during a raid in the Tejkunipara area of Dhaka’s Tejgaon Police Station.
The arrested, Mithu Biswas (35), is the son of Debendra Biswas of Kamlapur Goaliyo in Savar. The two other accused—Sohel Rozario (37) and Biplob Rozario (40)—are from the same area. According to the case statement, Sohel has been charged with rape, while Mithu and Biplob are accused of assisting him.
The survivor, a student of a private university, lives with her family in Birulia union, Savar.
Savar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Jewel Miah told Prothom Alo that Mithu was arrested during a drive in Tejkunipara early Sunday and that efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), last Tuesday evening the victim returned home after tutoring a student in Savar and found the house locked. She later learned that her mother had left the key with a nearby tea stall owner. On her way back from collecting the key, Sohel stopped her and asked several questions. A short while later, he was joined by the two other accused. They followed her, continued questioning, and around 7:00 pm, forcibly took her to Sohel’s house, where he raped her. The other two men allegedly assisted him. The survivor said Sohel threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident.
Sub-inspector Abdul Wahab, the investigating officer, said, “The victim filed a case on Thursday night under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act. Since then, multiple police teams have been conducting drives to arrest the accused. We hope to apprehend the remaining suspects soon.”
Meanwhile, the National Citizen Party (NCP), Dhaka District, has called for a human chain and protest rally at 4:00 pm today, Sunday, in front of Savar Model Police Station, demanding justice and greater public safety.
Their three-point demand includes the immediate arrest and punishment of the rapist within 48 hours, installation of lighting, CCTV, and patrols in isolated areas, and formation of a special joint task cell to combat murder, abduction, and rape in Savar.
NCP Joint Coordinator Meherab Sifat said, “In the new Bangladesh, we no longer want to see headlines about rape every day. Those involved in such barbaric crimes must be brought to justice without delay. We demand arrests within 48 hours and the creation of a special joint cell to ensure public safety and rapid assistance for victims.”