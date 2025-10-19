University student raped in Savar, one arrested

Police have arrested one person in connection with the rape of a 25-year-old university student in Savar while she was returning home. The arrest was made early Sunday during a raid in the Tejkunipara area of Dhaka’s Tejgaon Police Station.

The arrested, Mithu Biswas (35), is the son of Debendra Biswas of Kamlapur Goaliyo in Savar. The two other accused—Sohel Rozario (37) and Biplob Rozario (40)—are from the same area. According to the case statement, Sohel has been charged with rape, while Mithu and Biplob are accused of assisting him.

The survivor, a student of a private university, lives with her family in Birulia union, Savar.