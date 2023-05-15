Drugs from the Dark Web, paid in Bitcoin

On 5 July last year, the Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a narcotics trader named Nazmul Islam from Basundhara, Dhaka, in possession of .75 grams (238 coloured printed blotting paper strips) LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide). His mobile phone and laptop was examined in the lab of the police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Subrata Sarkar, investigation officer in the case against Nazmul and assistant commissioner of the Directorate of Narcotics Control, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, Nazmul is an active member of a large narcotics ring in Dhaka. He would use the Dark Web to bring in narcotics from abroad, paying in Bitcoin. He had been arrested in 2020 too. He was later released on bail and return to the drug trade. He would basically supply LSD to high-end customers online.

Within just six months of finding the existence of LSD in the country, on 21 November 2021 DOB was found in Khulna. The Directorate of Narcotics Control first arrested two youth, Asif Ahmed and Arnab Kumar Sharma. Later they arrested their associate, a courier service worker Mamunur Rashid, from Dhaka.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, assistant commissioner of the Narcotics Control Directorate Dhaka North Zone, Mehdi Hasan, said two youth brought in 200 blots DOB (Dimethoxy-bromo-amphetamine) from Poland buying the drug with crypto-currency from the Dark Web. They recovered 90 blots DOB from them.