Two Rohingya leaders shot dead in Ukhiya refugee camp

Two ‘head majhis’ (leaders of Rohingya people who were forced to leave their homes in Rakhine state in Myanmar) were shot dead by some miscreants at camp no. 15 at Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at a hill of Block C of camp no. 15 at around 11:45pm.

Deceased Abu Taleb, 50, and Syed Hossain, 40, were leaders of the camp management committee. Tension has been prevailing in the camp following the incident.