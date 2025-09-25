Khagrachhari schoolgirl rape: Half-day road block underway

A half-day blockade is underway in Khagrachhari demanding justice for the gang rape of a teenage indigenous girl.

The blockade, which began at 6:00 am Thursday, has left tourists traveling to Sajek and Khagrachhari from Dhaka and other parts of the country stranded.

The protest is scheduled to continue until noon.

The blockade was called yesterday, Wednesday, by Jumma Students and Citizens, demanding the arrest of those involved in the rape and greater security for women. As a result, vehicular movement on the Dhaka–Khagrachhari, Chattogram–Khagrachhari, Khagrachhari–Rangamati, and Khagrachhari–Sajek roads has come to a standstill.

Around 6:30 am today, this correspondent observed that demonstrators were burning tyres and placing tree trunks on the roads in support of the blockade.

Protesters were seen at Chengi Bridge and Swanirbhar areas on the Khagrachhari–Chattogram road; Perachhara and Technical School points on the Khagrachhari–Panchhari road; and at Char Mile and 9 Mile points on the Khagrachhari–Dighinala road.