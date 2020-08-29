3 AL men arrested over attack on ex-MP’s son

Police arrested 3 Awami League activists over an attack on the son of former lawmaker Yakub Ali in Natore’s Nandigram area.

The arrestees are Hasim Ali, 23, Munnaf Ali, 32, and Rabiul Islam, 24. All of them are residents of Lakkhikhola village in Singra upazila.

Nandigram police and family members said, some 6-7 men attacked former Natore-2 MP’s son Ashik Iqbal, 45, on Friday evening at Ranabagha Bazar in Nandigram. They hacked him with sharp weapons. The attackers also beat Ashik with hammers. The people present at the spot held the three Awami League activists from there.

The locals rescued Ashik and took him to Singra upazila health complex. He was later shifted to Bagura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bagura as his condition deteriorated.