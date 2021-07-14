3 arrested over mason’s death in Chattogram

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 45-year-old mason, whose body was found hanging in the office of a union council member in Chattogram on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Alam, from Karnafuli area in the district’s Char Patharghata union.

Police said on Wednesday they had made the arrests after an FIR was filed in the case at the local police station on a complaint of torture and murder by the deceased’s family members.